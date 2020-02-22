Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altarock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $535.34 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.81.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

