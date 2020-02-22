Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $17.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.56. 120,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,350. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $313.49 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.