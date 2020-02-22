Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,046,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,864,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

