Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 88,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,442,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average is $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

