Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.88 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a market cap of $60.88 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,133,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

