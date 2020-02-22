Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 259,376,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,060,306 tokens.

Chromia's official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

