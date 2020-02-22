Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.34

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $327,614.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003571 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02920300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,229,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,151 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.