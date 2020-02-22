Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Chubb by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 324,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.63 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

