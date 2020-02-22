Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,153 shares of company stock worth $6,740,841. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

CI stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average is $183.11. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

