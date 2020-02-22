Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,076,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $111.32. 673,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.