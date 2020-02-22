Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNK. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after buying an additional 1,319,655 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

