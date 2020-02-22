Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,767 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

