Civic (CVC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.81 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Civic has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Poloniex, IDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Livecoin, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Binance, ABCC, Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx, GOPAX, Liqui and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

