Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $110,126.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 61% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $110,126.00 and $70.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00285814 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00016887 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000887 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,439,007 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.