Clams Trading Down 60.6% Over Last 7 Days (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Clams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003559 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane and Poloniex. Clams has a market cap of $1.38 million and $18.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded down 60.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006187 BTC.

About Clams

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,628,471 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,201 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.