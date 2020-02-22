Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $38,898,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $13,050,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 214,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

