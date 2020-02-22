Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Clearfield stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

