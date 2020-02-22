CloakCoin Trading Down 65.2% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bitbns. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $27,235.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 65.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004714 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001255 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,406,668 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.