Cloudbric (CLB) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $600,375.00 and approximately $43,057.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02901222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00227745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,554,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

