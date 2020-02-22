CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,788 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 2.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of CME Group worth $235,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.60.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.