Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COKE. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

COKE opened at $273.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -463.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.14. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $210.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

