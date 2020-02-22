Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 97,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,520. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

