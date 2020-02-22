Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,075 ($40.45).

A number of research firms recently commented on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Coca Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68). In the last three months, insiders acquired 430 shares of company stock worth $1,162,508.

CCH traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,798 ($36.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,761.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,618.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

