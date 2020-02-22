Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Declares Dividend of $0.39

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. 196,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.