CoinUs (CNUS) Price Up 58.9% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. CoinUs has a market cap of $311,791.00 and approximately $3,037.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 58.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 111.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

