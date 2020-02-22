Color Platform Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $7,596.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,684.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.50 or 0.03862190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00759611 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019316 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000515 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

