Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.82 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.