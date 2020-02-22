Comerica Bank Acquires 2,973 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Graco worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,186 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,088. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

