Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.