Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,867 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Mercury Systems worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $228,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

MRCY opened at $85.09 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

