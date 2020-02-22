Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.12. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

