Comerica Bank Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

