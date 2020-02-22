Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

