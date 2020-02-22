Comerica Bank Has $5.67 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 261.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 341.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

