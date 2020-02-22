Comerica Bank Has $5.75 Million Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,698 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,641,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,764,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,146,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,048 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFA. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

