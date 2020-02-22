Comerica Bank Has $5.76 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.23% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 90.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 154.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

