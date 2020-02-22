Comerica Bank Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of CHD opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

