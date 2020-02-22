Comerica Bank Has $6.06 Million Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after buying an additional 698,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after buying an additional 439,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,043,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 238,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.57. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

