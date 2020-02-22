Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Carter’s worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

CRI stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

