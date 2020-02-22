Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,513 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,377,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after buying an additional 309,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 23.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,403,000 after buying an additional 294,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

