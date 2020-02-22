Comerica Bank Sells 159 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,068.03 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $886.95 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,130.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

