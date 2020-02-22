Comerica Bank Sells 30,439 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,295,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,725,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $195.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $160.87 and a 52-week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.