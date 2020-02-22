Comerica Bank Sells 3,293 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE RS opened at $110.95 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

