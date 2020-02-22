Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,256. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.