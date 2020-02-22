Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Commscope alerts:

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,630,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,801. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.