Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.40% from the company’s previous close.

COMM has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Get Commscope alerts:

NASDAQ COMM opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Commscope has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.