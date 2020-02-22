Comparing Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) & RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zscaler shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of RealNetworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zscaler has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealNetworks has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zscaler and RealNetworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 2 8 9 0 2.37 RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus target price of $63.94, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than RealNetworks.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -11.45% -11.23% -5.80% RealNetworks -11.62% -58.59% -15.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zscaler and RealNetworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $302.84 million 23.03 -$28.66 million ($0.12) -454.25 RealNetworks $172.11 million 0.28 -$20.00 million N/A N/A

RealNetworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Summary

Zscaler beats RealNetworks on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform, offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

