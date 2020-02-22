Concoin Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Concoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Concoin has a total market cap of $4,975.00 and $1.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.