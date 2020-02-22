Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Conduent has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Conduent by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Conduent by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

