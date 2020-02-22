Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $116,421,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 221,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $26,179,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 579.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,878 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $207.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

